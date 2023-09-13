Cassandra Washington

Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Feb. 14, 1979 – Sept. 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cassandra Washington, 44, of Natchez MS, who died Sept. 3, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday at Clearmount Baptist Church with Dr. Rev. Michael White, officiating.

Burial will be at Clearmount Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

