Martha D. Birden Published 5:26 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Feb. 10, 1947 – Sept. 6, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Martha D. Birden, 76, of Vidalia, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Baton Rouge will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Martha was born on Feb. 10, 1947, in Vidalia, the daughter of Lillian Dailey and Willie Birden. She was a graduate of Concord High School and was a retired cook. Ms. Birden was a member of New St. James Baptist Church where she served as an Usher. She enjoyed talking on the telephone with family and friends and looking out of the window.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Derrick Burton and Erick Burton; sisters, Gloria Hardin, Ora Payne and Thelma Singleton; and brothers, Bill Dailey and Charles Mitchell.

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughters, Sandra Burton (Kenneth), Nichele Whitley (Gary) and Shameka Tucker (Moreece II); aunt, Marilyn Buckner; grandchildren, Erick Burton, Jr. (whom she raised), Martela Brown, Larry Brown, Jr. Gary Whitley, Jr., Kendric Washington, Moreece Tucker III, Jasmine Burton, Keante Burton, Destiny Davis, Shadrieka Scott, Ebonee Whitley, other relatives and friends.

