Monterey man charged with cruelty to juveniles faces additional charges of sexual abuse of animals Published 9:19 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

VIDALIA, La. – A Monterey, La., man charged with indecent behavior with juveniles now faces additional charges relating to sexual abuse of animals.

Brent Lee Book, 41, was charged Sept. 1 with indecent behavior with juveniles and cruelty to juveniles after being arrested on charges of felony domestic abuse-battery.

According to information released by Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick, the investigation began in late August with allegations of child abuse. Investigators found that the subject had =forced a juvenile to watch pornographic videos with him and engaged in indecent sexual behavior and conversations on numerous occasions.

As the investigation progressed, electronic devices were seized from the suspect’s residence and forensic analysis was conducted. “As a result, numerous images were recovered consisting of humans engaged in sexual activity with animals,” the department statement says.

Book has been charged with 3 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.