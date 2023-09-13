More victims found in case of Vidalia man charged with cyberstalking and obscenity Published 9:27 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

VIDALIA, La. – Two new victims have been identified in the ongoing case of a Vidalia man charged with cyberstalking and sending lewd photographs.

According to a statement from the CPSO, the Cyber Crime Unit began investigating a complaint on Aug. 31 about a man illegally communicating with an adult victim online in a sexual manner.

The suspect contacted the victim, who was unknown to him, by way of social media and “proceeded to engage in lewd conversation, transmitting an unsolicited sexually explicit photo of himself,” the statement said.

Alan Richard Grantham, 33, was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of obscenity and cyberstalking.

“As part of the investigation, his personal cell phone device was seized for forensic analysis, which revealed the following: two additional victims as having received lewd photos from the subject, both unsolicited, and numerous files consisting of humans engaged in sexual activity with animals” the CPSO said in a statement. “He was rebooked accordingly.”

Grantham now faces two additional counts each of cyberstalking and obscenity as well as five counts of sexual abuse of an animal.