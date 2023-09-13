Pets of the Week: Chilly, Rylee, Istanbul and Charlie Brown Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — First up is Chilly, a 1-year-old neutered male Lab mix who is current on all healthcare and is heartworm negative. Chiily is an affectionate, playful, goofy dog who loves walks and any sort of outdoor activities. He would make a great companion to hike and explore with. Please contact HPR at 601-303-0672 to schedule an appointment to meet Chilly.

Next is Rylee. He is about 2 months old and was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as a stray. Rylee is a Retriever mix who is so ready for a new forever family and a home to call his own.

Meet Istanbul. He is about 2-1/2 months old and was also brought to the Humane Society as a stray. He is very playful and patiently waiting on a family of his own. Come visit Rylee and Istanbul at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Finally, meet Charlie Brown! This gorgeous young man is approximately five years old and had been at Concordia PAWS Shelter for quite a while. He can be a little shy at first, but is a very sweet guy. He has stolen more than one heart here over the years. Charlie would love a forever home of his very own. Come meet Charlie during daily visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep him safe.