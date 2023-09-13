Woman disrupts youth court; allegedly assaults officer and breaks equipment in courtroom Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — A day after county supervisors cut the sheriff’s budget, including the elimination of some guard positions in Adams County Courtrooms, a woman had to be forcibly removed from youth court.

During that process, Ashley Ann Mackels, 39, allegedly assaulted a female guard by biting her in the back and spitting in her face, as well as broke a flagpole, printers and other items that were on a desk in the courtroom.

“The judge in youth court during a detention hearing called for the removal of Ms. Mackels, who had gotten unruly,” said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Mackels allegedly refused to follow verbal commands from the guards in the room, who then tried to escort her from the courtroom.

“While attempting to subdue her, Ms. Mackels bit the guard in her back and spit in her face before being restrained and removed from the courtroom,” Patten said.

“On this day, we had two guards in the courtroom, but due to budget constraints, we are down to one in the youth court going forward. Sporadic incidents like this can happen at any time and this is why we need to put more value on the security that has been provided over the years to our judges and court personnel, as well as those who are being called before a judge.”