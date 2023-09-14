CAPTURED! Inmate found near state line on U.S. 61 Published 11:46 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office said fugitive inmate Christopher Diaz, who escaped the Mississippi Department of Corrections custody on Wednesday, has been captured.

He was apparently found along U.S. 61 near the Mississippi/Louisiana state line. No other details are available at this time.

MDOC had agents checking areas on the coast where it is believed that the inmate could possibly be headed, as well as the surrounding areas here in Wilkinson County, the sheriff’s office posted.

“We encourage the community to continue to be cautious and aware of your surroundings. Do not leave young children alone at bus stops, and please do not leave your vehicles unlocked with the keys in them.”

The Mississippi Department of Corrections, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Woodville Police Department were on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville.

Christopher Diaz, age 32, left the facility Wednesday morning without warning, which prompted a search by local law enforcement and the Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team.

Diaz last known Location was on Jackson, Louisiana Road in Woodville, near the Community Work Center facility.

Diaz is described as a white male, 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs 160 pounds with what appears to be 2 teardrop tattoos on his face just beneath his right eye.

Diaz, was originally charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle and was being housed at the Wilkinson Community Community Work Center.

Anyone who has seen Diaz or has information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Mississippi Department Of Corrections at 662-745-6611, the Wilkinson County Sheriff Office at 601-888-3511, the Woodville Police Department at 601-888-4411 or the nearest law enforcement agency at 911.