Jimmie Jackson, Jr. Published 11:21 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

July 2, 1971 – Sept. 9, 2023

FERRIDAY – Viewing for Jimmie Jackson, Jr., 52, of Ferriday, LA, who passed on Sept. 9, 2023, will be from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Jimmie Ray Jackson, Jr. was born on July 2, 1971, in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Jimmie Jackson, Sr. and LaRonda Fay Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jimmie Jackson, Jr. leaves to cherish his memories, his only daughter, India Jackson, of Monroe, LA; one step-son, D’Andre Grimble, of Ferriday, LA; one brother, Ernest “Pudgie” Smith, Jr., Ferriday, LA; one grandson, Kaimir Moore, Monroe, LA; three stepchildren, Reign Johnson, A’Riyah Johnson, Paxton Johnson, all of Clayton, LA; two aunts, Gilda Brown, Bellflower, CA, Elsie Lucas, her husband, Vernell, Long Beach, CA; one uncle, Michael Freeman, Los Angeles, CA; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

