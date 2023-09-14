Sarah Knight Jackson

Published 11:24 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Dec. 25, 1934 – Sept. 5, 2023

Natchez – Funeral services for Sarah Knight Jackson, 88, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 5, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at New Hope “The Vision Center” at 12 p.m. with Min. Rosetta Futrell officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sarah was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Natchez, MS to Lawrence Knight and Rosetta Jones Knight.

Email newsletter signup

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Rosetta Jones Knight; her husband, Richard Jackson; three daughters, Rosetta Jackson, Minnie Jackson, and Martha Jackson and one grandson.

Sarah leaves to cherish her memories: nine loving and devoted children, Charles Knight, Percy Knight, Richard Knight, Lawrence Jackson, Randolph Jackson, Leroy Jackson, Mary Ann Morgan, Pansa Jackson-Blanton and Lenora McMorris; five sisters, Mary Cameron, Gloria Tyler, Willie Mae Clemon, Rosina Jones and Viola Knight; one brother, Milton Knight; four grandchildren, Jermaine Jackson, David McMorris, LaKesha Morgan-Gooden and Tyrone Gooseberry; one great grandchild, Jamari Gooseberry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

More Obituaries

Jimmie Jackson, Jr.

Watson Lane Calhoun

Zeonte Kingston Reed

Cassandra Washington

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you attend county and/or city public budget hearings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections