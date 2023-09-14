Sarah Knight Jackson Published 11:24 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Dec. 25, 1934 – Sept. 5, 2023

Natchez – Funeral services for Sarah Knight Jackson, 88, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 5, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at New Hope “The Vision Center” at 12 p.m. with Min. Rosetta Futrell officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sarah was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Natchez, MS to Lawrence Knight and Rosetta Jones Knight.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Rosetta Jones Knight; her husband, Richard Jackson; three daughters, Rosetta Jackson, Minnie Jackson, and Martha Jackson and one grandson.

Sarah leaves to cherish her memories: nine loving and devoted children, Charles Knight, Percy Knight, Richard Knight, Lawrence Jackson, Randolph Jackson, Leroy Jackson, Mary Ann Morgan, Pansa Jackson-Blanton and Lenora McMorris; five sisters, Mary Cameron, Gloria Tyler, Willie Mae Clemon, Rosina Jones and Viola Knight; one brother, Milton Knight; four grandchildren, Jermaine Jackson, David McMorris, LaKesha Morgan-Gooden and Tyrone Gooseberry; one great grandchild, Jamari Gooseberry; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

