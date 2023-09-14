Watson Lane Calhoun Published 11:18 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Aug. 5, 2019 – Sept. 10, 2023

VIDALIA – It is with heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes that we announce the passing of our beloved Watson Lane Calhoun, a bright and beautiful soul whose journey on this Earth was far too brief. Watson was born on Aug. 5, 2019, in Baton Rouge. He passed into the arms of Jesus at his home, on Sept. 10, 2023. Our precious 4-year-old son, who had an unwavering love for cartoon characters, particularly Blippi and Paw Patrol, left this world to become a shining star in the heavens.

A celebration of Watson’s brief, but vibrant life will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center from 5 until 8 p.m. and Saturday 16, 2023 from 12 until 1 p.m. with services starting at 1 p.m. with Kevin Campbell officiating under the care and direction of Young’s Funeral Home. We invite all who knew and loved him to join us in honoring his memory and sharing stories of his boundless enthusiasm for life.

Email newsletter signup

Watson was a small boy in stature, but his heart was boundless, and his smile was larger than life itself. His infectious laughter and joy brought happiness to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His spirit was like a burst of sunshine, warming the hearts of all who crossed his path.

His fascination with cartoon characters was unparalleled. From the moment he woke up until the time he drifted off to sleep, he was immersed in the adventures of Blippi and the heroic canines of Paw Patrol. His eyes would light up with excitement as he watched his favorite shows, and he would often reenact their daring escapades in his imaginative play.

Despite his tender age, Watson had a remarkable ability to connect with others. His kindness and affection were boundless, and he cherished every moment spent with his family and friends. Whether he was sharing a giggle, offering a tight squeeze, or showering you with kisses, he had a way of making you feel cherished and loved.

Though Watson’s time with us was too short, his memory will live on forever in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Bobby and Velma Calhoun; great grandfather, R.C. Thompson; grandparents, John Lees and Liz Lees; grandfather, Ronnie Freeman, and grandfather, Bob Rawles.

He leaves behind his parents, Melissa Lees Calhoun and Casey Lane Calhoun, who will forever treasure the love and joy he brought into their lives. Survivors also include brother, Ryland McClung; brother, Richard Calhoun; sister, Lainee Calhoun; great-grandmother, Martha Havard; grandmother, Rena Calhoun; grandmother, Sue Freeman; grandfather, Bryan Thompson; grandmother, Susan Thompson; uncles and aunts, Jay Calhoun and Brittany Kennedy, Ronnie Calhoun and Melissa Vaughn, Coy Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Tabitha Thompson, Bryce Thompson, Harley Rawles, and Jeffery Hinson, as well as a multitude of friends and other family who will miss his infectious spirit dearly.

Honored to be pallbearers are Aaron Forbess, Russell Emfinger, Sam Thomas, and Mike Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nicholas Carroll, Jordy Pugh, and Doug Gillespie.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Your donation will be dedicated to helping find cures and enriching the lives of little ones like Watson.

As we say goodbye to Watson, we take comfort in knowing that he is watching over us from the heavens. He is surrounded by his beloved cartoon characters while digging holes with his excavator. His smile will continue to light up our world. He may have left this Earth too soon, but his legacy of love and laughter will forever shine brightly in our hearts.

Rest in peace, our sweet angel, Watson. You will forever be our sunshine, our joy, and our greatest blessing.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com