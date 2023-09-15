Bulldogs leave Ocean Springs playing better football Published 10:50 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

OCEAN SPRINGS — Football is not an easy game on the road and Natchez had its work cut out when it traveled to play 7A Ocean Springs in a non-district game Friday night. Ocean Springs won 39-14 over the Bulldogs.

Natchez is now winless four games into the season. Head Coach Steve Davis did not seem upset after the game. He said the team was sluggish at the start and gave up a quick nine points but started to fight as the game continued. Natchez trailed 16-8 after a quarter of play.

“We actually settled in and started playing football like we are capable of playing,” Davis said. “When you are on the road you get things that don’t go your way. We kept having things not go our way and we couldn’t recover from them. That final score does not indicate the type of ball game it was. They had to fight for it and certain things happened throughout the game that made the score.”

Junior quarterback Kaden Walton scored Natchez’s first touchdown on a pass to Ken Chatman in the first quarter. Running back Karl McDonald would score a 10 yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 30-14 for Natchez.

Ocean Springs scored a touchdown and a safety on a punt in the fourth quarter to finish the game with a 39-14 scoreline. Davis said his team is playing much better than they did in their first two games.

“We are stopping the run better and playing with more fight and aggression. I think we are rounding into the team we could be at the start of the year,” Davis said. “I’m pleased with my guys. They were frustrated towards the end of the game with some calls but we can only control what we can control.”

Natchez will play rivals Jefferson County next Friday. The Bulldogs might be without freshman Kentrell Washington who took a knee to the helmet during the game.

Washington was knocked out temporarily but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Davis said they took him to the hospital to run some tests but Washington should be fine.