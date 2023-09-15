Green Wave faster, stronger in win over Cougars Published 10:01 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

BROOKHAVEN — Cathedral was faster, stronger and simply scored more points than Brookhaven Academy as the Green Wave rolled to a 44-14 victory Friday.

A running clock in the MAIS 6A district game helped the second half go by quickly as Cathedral improved to 2-3 and BA fell to 0-5.

Senior Tris McCoy opened the game for the Green Wave with an interception on defense. His defensive play set up a 40-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Tristan Fondren. After forcing a punt, Cathedral marched to the goal line where Fondren punched in a touchdown on a quarterback sneak to take a 14-0 lead.

Email newsletter signup

Junior running back Fred Lane scored next for the Green Wave on a 30-yard rushing touchdown. With 11:17 in the second quarter Cathedral led 20-0. McCoy set up another scoring drive with his second interception in the second quarter.

“It feels good to be playing well. I didn’t play much my freshman and sophomore year. Now I’m a senior I’m happy to play. We were enthusiastic tonight and we came ready to play and didn’t let up,” McCoy said. “With this being my senior year, I’m just happy if we keep winning and having fun. When we have a strong start like tonight, we can get on the other team and not let up. They can’t compete when we do that.”

Senior Justin Hawkins then scored on a 38-yard touchdown rush up the middle of the field. After a BA punt, Fondren found Hawkins on a 13 yard slant to give Cathedral a 36-0 lead with 7:55 in the second quarter.

Brookhaven Academy responded by driving about 80 yards down the field before they were stopped at the five yard line. Cathedral made a goal line stand to force the turnover on downs. Cam Tanner sprung loose on a rush up the middle to go 95 yards for the score and put Cathedral up 44-0 with 3:28 in the second quarter.

“The goal line stand was a big play for us,” McCoy said. “We have been working on this game all week. We just came in tonight and got what we deserved.”

Walt Smith finally broke the scoring drought for Brookhaven Academy on a 5-yard touchdown rush for the Cougars late in the second quarter. Cathedral led 44-7 at halftime.

It looked like Cathedral might make another scoring drive in the second half as they marched down the field. Braden Revere stepped up by intercepting a pass thrown deep down the right side of the field for Brookhaven Academy.

He turned and started looking around and let his blockers do the work as he looked to make a long return. The interception helped the Cougars march down the field to the goaline. Revere was able to punch into the endzone on fourth down from the two-yard line to cut the deficit to 30. BA would score the final touchdown of the game with 7:40 in the fourth quarter.

Cathedral was quick and strong which showed in the running game the most. Cathedral plays at Parklane next week in a non-district game. The Green Wave are seeking revenge for a 46-7 loss at the Pioneers last year. McCoy said they will have to be prepared for the game.

“We have to work hard and come in and work hard over the next week until Friday,” McCoy said. “I hope we get up on them the same way we did tonight and it goes well on both sides of the ball. We are young as a team but we are starting to work more as a team.”