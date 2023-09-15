Griffin Jr.’s two second-half TDs leads Ferriday past Bastrop Published 11:27 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday High School Trojans finally got that bad taste in their mouths after two heartbreaking losses to start the 2023 season as they defeated the Bastrop High School Rams 28-14 last Friday night at Melz Field.

Bastrop (1-2) jumped out an early 6-0 lead, but Ferriday’s Howard Curry turned the tide in the Trojans’ favor when he intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown with about two minutes to go in the opening quarter. The try for two was no good and the score stayed tied at 6-6.

Just past the midway is when the Trojans took the lead for good. Caleb Ellis threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Robert Taylor and Jerry Griffin Jr.’s two-point conversion run gave them a 14-6 lead with nearly 5:00 to go until halftime.

Griffin Jr. then scored on a 20-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to give Ferriday at 20-6 lead. But perhaps a seed of doubt could have faced Ferriday once again after Bastrop scored on a touchdown pass and added the two-point conversion pass to make it a 20-14 game late in the third quarter.

But not on this occasion. And certainly not in Ferriday’s home opener at a raucous Melz Field. Griffin Jr. also made sure there would be no blown lead this time around as his one-yard touchdown run and ensuing two-point conversion run gave the Trojans a 14-point lead with about 8:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The defense then came up with a couple of huge stops when the Rams crossed over into Trojans’ territory late in the game.

Ferriday (1-2) travels to Tallulah, La. to take on Madison Parish High School in the Trojans’ LHSAA District 2-2A opener.