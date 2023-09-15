Rebels complete comeback at Oak Forest Published 11:14 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

AMITE CITY, La — A game is not over until the final whistle blows and Adams County Christian School proved the old adage true Friday night. The Rebels were down 31-13 in the second quarter but sparked a comeback and came out on top 43-37.

The win in MAIS 5A District play puts the Rebels at the top of the standings. Oak Forest Academy looked like it was well on the way to a victory in the second quarter when ACCS trailed by 19 points.

Assistant Coach Matthew Freeman said the Rebels never gave up and started making plays. They took the lead late in the game to go up 43-37 and then recovered a muffed kickoff return to ice the game.

“Our guys just never gave up; they refused to lose and they kept fighting,” Freeman said. “We challenged them in the second half to make plays. We have come back from defects like that before. We always tell them it isn’t over until the final whistle blows. We made some big stops on defense and had a big fumble recovery.”

Braden Poole and Riley Roach forced one of those fumbles with a big hit. Caleb Daugherty set up good field position for the Rebels with one of his kickoffs against Oak Forest. He typically sky kicks the ball but booted a kick over the Yellow Jackets heads and AC was able to tackle the return man at the one-yard line setting up a short field for the go ahead touchdown.

Daugherty followed with a booming sky kick which was muffed by Oak Forest. ACCS recovered the live ball and was able to kill the clock and win the game.

Freeman said he was impressed by sophomore receiver Colton Rabb stepping up to make plays Friday night.

“We had a really big play by Colton Rabb who made two big catches. He came up big for us tonight in crunch time when we needed him the most,” Freeman said. “It is what we tell our guys. Stay ready at all times. All of our guys realize that. They can make a big play. You just have to stay ready. You never know when your name will be called. We expect them to respond to that.”

Adrian Walker had a phenomenal night for the Rebels running the football. He carried the ball for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Freeman said Walker ran the ball “like a mad man.”

ACCS will face Silliman Institute next week. Freeman said they will celebrate the win for a day and then get back to work Sunday to prepare for Silliamn.