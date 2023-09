Scarlett Darlene Good Published 12:36 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

July 21, 1957 – Sept. 10, 2023

Graveside services for Scarlett “Wink” Darlene Good, 66, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Berry Hill Cemetery on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.