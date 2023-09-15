Storm see growth in loss to Glenbrook Published 11:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter can walk away from their 55-32 loss to Glenbrook with their heads up going into the bye week. The Storm were down by 40 points at halftime last year but this year found themselves down just one touchdown.

Delta Charter actually had an early 24-8 lead in the game before mistakes and turnovers hurt them. Head Coach Blake Wheeler said he was just proud of the way his kids played in the game against a bigger team.

Glenbrook has about 60 players on the team which meant they could have fresher bodies on the field. Wheeler said Glenbrook was a tough football team who capitalized on mistakes.

Email newsletter signup

“They just made some big plays offensively. We had some turnovers. It sparked their comeback,” Wheeler said. “ They are a good football team. They will capitalize on mistakes and we just had a few too many mistakes tonight. I am super proud of our kids and the fight they have in them. They are a gritty bunch.”

Delta Charter was led in scoring by Tyrin and Juvari Singleton and Otis Bates Jr. Bates suffered an injury last week but bounced back in time for the game and ran the ball hard for the Storm.

Wheeler said the game shows their growth as a football program as they competed with Glenbrook. Delta Charter is going into a bye-week with a 2-1 record.

“We have to learn and we have to go back and look at the film and see what we need to correct. We have a little extra time to fix those mistakes with the bye week,” Wheeler said. “We are playing Lakeview in two weeks. They are physical. I am encouraged by seeing the fight that these kids have in them. the never give up mentality. They have guts and heart. I love watching these kids play hard. They play football like it is supposed to be played. We are young in a few positions. We will have to grow up. I think the kids need to make sure we work hard in practice and get better each day.”