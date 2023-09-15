Vidalia QB “Juice” Lewis, stifling defense lead Vikings to easy win over Block Published 11:24 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Vikings had to wait two weeks to play their official home opener at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium because their field wasn’t ready for play at the beginning of the 2023 season.

The visiting Block High School Bears had wished that wasn’t the case. Led by sophomore quarterback Elmari “Juice” Lewis and a suffocating defense, Vidalia rolled to a 50-6 win over Block last Friday night to remain undefeated.

“We started off fast. We had a 60-yard bomb from Juice Lewis to Marc Perkins. Then we slowed down on offense,” Vidalia head coach Joshua West said. “Then we settled down and picked up the pace again.”

After being up just 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Vikings scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 42-6 lead into halftime. Vidalia added another touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter to go up 50-6.

While the offense took a little longer than expected to get going in the first half, the Vikings’ defense had its way with a struggling Block (0-3) offense pretty much the entire game.

“Defense started out real fast and physical. We forced two three-and-outs to start off. John Jones was a physical presence inside. The defensive line got after them. They had plenty of tackles for loss and sacks,” West said.

Vidalia’s defense also had four interceptions, and West noted that was a product of the defensive line going after the quarterback.

“D-line had a great game applying the pressure and stopping the run,” West said.

Meanwhile, Lewis had four rushing touchdowns and about 180 yards. West said the offensive line did an outstanding job pushing the line and opening holes for Lewis as well as Vidalia’s running backs.

“He was electric in his home debut as our starting quarterback. He’s growing as a leader. He’s sometimes calling plays when he sees something. He’s growing up fast,” West said about Lewis. “Kabari Davis ran the ball well. Jalen Hueing had a rushing touchdown as well. Louis Jordan had a receiving touchdown off a jet sweep.”

Vidalia (3-0) next plays at Buckeye High School at 7 p.m. next Friday.