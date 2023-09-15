WCCA loses two quarterbacks in span of five plays Published 11:28 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy lost its starting and back-up quarterback in a matter of five plays and the Rams’ offense suffered because of it in a 54-14 loss to the Tallulah Academy Trojans last Friday night at WCCA’s homecoming game.

After a safety, Tucker Freeman scored on a 37-yard run with 1:12 to go in the first quarter. That was one of the very few bright spots for WCCA on this night.

First, starting quarterback Jacob Sessions had to leave the game with about 1:00 left in the first quarter with a broken collarbone. Then just five plays later and not long after his touchdown run, Freeman also had to taken out of the game after he, too, went down with a broken collarbone.

That meant Dax Doyle, who recently transferred to WCCA, had to go in for what head coach Randy Holloway hoped was the rest of the game. Thankfully, Doyle made it through the final three-plus quarters. He even threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Easton Buteaux in the second quarter.

However, the loss of both Sessions and Freeman put a damper on what was supposed to be a night to remember. Tallulah Academy (4-2) didn’t help the cause either by scoring 24 points in both the second and third quarters to turn a close game into a one-sided contest.

WCCA (2-3) travels to Winnsboro, La. to take on Franklin Academy in the Rams’ MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A opener next Friday at 7 p.m.