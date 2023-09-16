Kaelor & Co.: A business only friendship can build Published 10:50 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By KRISTYN MERRITT

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — The picturesque streets of Natchez have gained a stylish new addition with the arrival of Kaelor & Co. at 503 Franklin Street.

Founded by the dynamic duo of Kaelin Daye, owner of A Gallerie, and Taylor Cooley, proprietor of Cooley & Co., this unique boutique promises to infuse fresh energy into the local scene with its athleisure wear offerings.

In a seamless partnership that began back in April, Kaelin and Taylor have combined their entrepreneurial spirits and passion for fashion to turn their dream into a reality. From trendy loungewear to intimate apparel, Kaelor & Co. boasts an impressive selection of athleisure wear designed to cater to a diverse range of styles and tastes.

Kaelin Daye, reflecting on their journey, shared, “Everything fell right into place, especially with the support we had from our families and the community, but there was an immense amount of work to be done during the last four months.”

She went on to reassure loyal patrons of their existing businesses, stating, “We also want everyone to know our other businesses are still up and running!”

Beyond just pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams, the owners of Kaelor & Co. are deeply committed to building a lasting legacy in Natchez and supporting the local community. They take pride in contributing to the growth that downtown Natchez has witnessed in recent years and are determined to be key players in the positive transformation still to come.

A visit to Kaelor & Co. is a sensory experience, from the delightful scent that wafts from the storefront to the intricate woodwork details like the meticulously crafted register counter, a labor of love designed by Taylor’s husband, Trey Cooley.

Importantly, Kaelor & Co. places its customers at the heart of its operations. The owners are eager to hear feedback and suggestions from the community, making it clear that their aim is to provide the best possible shopping experience for all who walk through their doors.

So, if you’re in search of that perfect pair of leggings to sport during Natchez’s grand Balloon Race season, look no further than Kaelor & Co. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, this new athleisure boutique promises to be a must-visit destination for all your fashion-forward needs.

To find them and shop online:

Store Hours – 503 Franklin Street, Natchez, MS

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays-Coming Soon

Call (318) 717-3131

Website: kaelorandco.com

Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/kaelorandco