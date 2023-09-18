Adams County Court Cases: Sept. 1-7 , June 14, and Aug. 29, 2023 Published 3:57 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 1-7:

*Andrew Lucas was charged with non-compliance/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*Clarence Pettis was charged with non-compliance/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*Clarence Pettis was charged with non-compliance/change of address. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*Andrew Lucas was charged with non-compliance/change of address. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*Charles Deschamp was charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*George Shoemaker charged with sexual batter. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 14:

*Ralph Lee Jr. pleaded guilty to burglary of a storehouse (Count II) and grand larceny, of the value of $1,000.00 or more, but less than $5,000.00 (Count III) in Judge Blackwell’s court.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, the State shall dismiss Count I (burglary of a dwelling). Sentenced on Count II to seven years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full

credit for time served, and the remaining balance suspended for enrollment and completion of the Nineteenth Circuit Drug Court Program. Sentenced on Count III to serve five years in the

Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served, and the remaining balance suspended for completion of the Nineteenth Circuit Drug Court Program. These

sentences are to run consecutively. The suspended time is conditioned upon the defendant’s acceptance into and the successful completion of all terms of the Nineteenth Circuit Drug Court

Program, his exhibition of good behavior, and that he violated no laws for the period that he was participating in the Nineteenth Circuit Drug Court Program. Must pay all court costs and fees,

including a $250.00 prosecution fee, within one year.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Aug. 29:

*Terrinika Lamonetta Evans-White, 31, charged with grand larceny. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*Tarsha Lavette McGuire, 46, charged with grand larceny. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*Carl Randall Evans, 37, charged with conspiracy. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

*Carl Randall Evans, 37, charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

*Corey Jackson, 35, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*Corey Anthony Jackson, 35, charged with aggravated assault. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

*James Earl Stroud, 56, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations amended tomisdemeanor simple possession. Sentenced to 30 days with eight days suspended. Twenty-two days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

*Robert Earl Henderson, 43, charged with stalking – cyberstalking. Case remanded to files for one year. Court costs set at $100.00.

*Shelby Nicole Smith, 24, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.

*Jordan Maley King, Age N/A, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.