Antwony Pierre Sylvester Published 5:26 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

May 20, 1965 – Sept. 14, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Antwony Pierre Sylvester, 58, of Natchez, who died on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Natchez, will be Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Dwight Greene officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Antwony was born on May 20, 1965, the son of the late Barbara Elmore and Willie Reynolds. He was a graduate of the Natchez-Adams School District. He was employed with K.C.S Lumber. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing and listening to music, cooking, and spending time with his “boys” and grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his sons, Justin Sylvester and Dustin Sylvester; brothers, Willie “Boo” Reynolds and Willie Reynolds, Jr.; sister, Shalottie Reynolds; grandchildren, Justice Sylvester, Justin Sylvester, Jada Sylvester, Destin Sylvester, Dyniah Sylvester, and Dustin Sylvester; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.westgatefh.com.