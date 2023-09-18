Catherine Lorine Tillman Hibbs Published 5:22 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Aug. 27, 1941 – Sept. 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Cathy Hibbs, 82, of Vidalia who died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Vidalia will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Mrs. Hibbs was born on Aug. 27, 1941, in Gloster, MS the daughter of Marshall Allen Tillman and Lorine Williams Tillman.

She was preceded in death by parents, Marshall and Lorine Tillman; brother, Donald Tillman; sister, Shirley Weadock; daughter, Donna Steinforth; two sons, Marshall (Mark) Brown and Kenneth (Kenny) Brown; three grandsons, Nicholas Brown, Kyle Brown, and Daniel Brown; one nephew, Jeffery Murray, and her dearest friend, Ruth Tipton.

Survivors include husband, Jimmy Hibbs; sons, Dana Brown (Robin) and David Steinforth (Jonna); sister, Vivian Murray (Keyn); grandchildren, Nathaniel Brown, Rene’ Holt (Michael), Ren Brown (Amy), Patrick Brown (Jessie), Zachary Brown (Devon), Trey Steinforth, Josh Steinforth, Erika Whittington, Donna Stroud (Howard), Marie Hunter (Derrick), Katie Fish (Leslie), Kruz Brown, and Danika Brown; and 30 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Vidalia United Methodist Church or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.