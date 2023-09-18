Court Cases: Aug. 25 -31
Published 3:56 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 25-31:
*Natasha Robinson guilty of domestic violence. Fine set at $253.75.
*Adrian Thames guilty of malicious mischief. Fine set at $354.75.
*Jamal Lee Watson charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.
*Anderson Tenner guilty of trespassing. Fine set at $354.75.
*Zackeri Reason charged with accessory before the fact. Case bound over to a grand jury.
*Jadarrius McKnight charged with two counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.
*Jamarion Perkins charged with two counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.
*Daniel Wayne Case charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.
*Emanuell Hall charged with two counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Aug. 25-31:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023:
None. (none available)
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023:
None. (none available)