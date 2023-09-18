Courthouse Records: Aug. 24 -Sept 7, 2023 Published 3:56 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Adams County Aug. 25-31

Civil suits:

Estate of Kyle Wayne Hazlip.

Heirship of Donna Winston et al.

DHS — Aaliyah Davis.

DHS — Annitta Taylor.

DHS — Terrell Butler.

DHS — Lamonica D. Fitzgerald.

DHS — Phillip R. Williams.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

*Sidney A. Murray IV, 52, Vidalia, La. to Amy Hart Depta, 47, Ferriday, La.

*Marcus Vantrell Shaw, 47, Natchez to Aleshia Danielle Dennis, 39, Natchez.

*Louis Wayne Broussard, 44, Deville, La. to Samantha Renee Hunt, 30, Deville, La.

*Shaquille Martell Robinson, 21, Zachary, La. to KaShay Jana Fleming, 21, Zachary, La.

*Sukhjinder Singh, 30, Natchez to Jasleen Kaur, 31, Draper, Utah.

*Marcus Leshun Moore, 41, Natchez to Stacye Deneise Strauder, 45, Natchez.

Deed transactions: Aug. 24-30

*Aaron Wesley to Victor Lorell Harris Sr., land commencing at the Northeast corner of lot 1 Anderson Subdivision.

*3P Holdings, LLC to Ferlesha Kelly, lot 72 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision Part 2 Revised.

*Robert P. Cauthen and Janet Cauthen to F. Clifton McCarstle and Katie McCarstle, lot 7 Village Green 1.

*Mary Lynn Yearby to Jacob Davis Anders and Laruen B. Anders, lots 66 and 67 of the Fifth Development of Anchorage Subdivision.

*Breanna Ramsey (now Dickerson) to Robert Lee Woods and Paula Woods, the southwesterly one-half (1/2) of lot 4 Rand Subdivision.

*Cindy Phillips a/k/a Cindy Piazza to Jay Zancanaro and Lara Hayes, land on the north side of State Street between Union and Rankin Streets.

*Flora D. Villere, Theodore Davis, Melinda Davis, and Dennis Davis to Dennis Davis, lot 75 Lower Woodville Estates.

*Yola D. Mayeaux to Randal Burge and Erin Burge Myers, lot 66-A Sandy Creek Estates.

Mortgages: Aug. 24-30

*Derek A. Williams and Sharateite White-Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 46 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

*Victor Lorell Harris Sr. to Trustmark National Bank, land commencing at the Northeast corner of lot 1 Anderson Subdivision.

*Ferlesha Kelly to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 72 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision Part 2 Revised.

*RKMS, LLC to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 20 LaGrange Heights Subdivision.

*RKMS, LLC to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 7 Lerel Subdivision, First Development.

*Lisette Lee Prieto to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land from the southeast corner of Mount Hope Plantation on the westerly line of Cliffs Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court Thursday, Aug. 31 Civil cases:

*Justice White v. Tangela Christmas.

*Jacob Law Group v. Monica Dixon.

*Jacob Law Group v. Monica Dixon.

*Jacob Law Group v. Jasmine Hauer.

*Kenneth Seals v. Tearliet Thompson.

*Natchez Housing Authority v. Rodney Robinson.

*Riverbreeze Apartments v. Pauline Crawford.

*Doreatha Singleton v. Brittany Bruce.

*Mendelson Law Firm v. Delandria Jones.

*Mendelson Law Firm v. Michael Torrez.

*Tara Apartments v. Lashonda Granger.