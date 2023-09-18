Courthouse Records: Aug. 31 -Sept 7, 2023
Published 3:56 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
Adams County Civil Suits Sept. 1-7:
DHS — Lily Ann Vogt.
Marriage license applications:
Antonio Nahim Ortiz, 43, Natchez to Maricela Ramirez, 42, Natchez.
Deed Transactions: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6:
*Austin R. Carlisle to Bria Ferguson, a 0.50-acre portion of Springfield Plantation.
*3P Holdings, LLC to Main Line Inspection, LLC, lot 67 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.
*Joseph Allen Jones to Michael M. McHale and April S. McHale, lot 11 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.
*Ronnie G. Randall and Georgia L. Randall to Cameron Fitzgerald Reynolds and Yvonne Elaine Reynolds, Tract 2B of Upper Spokane, Second Development.
*Donna K. Edwards to Ellen E. Talbot, lot 36 Arlington Heights.
*Jeremy R. Claiborne, MD, LLC to John J. Lyons, land beginning at a point on the southwesterly, right-of-way line of Jefferson Street.
*Scott Fisher Slover to Billy R. McCullar and Peggy Andree McCullar, land starting at a point where the center line of Old Woodville Road intersects the most Southerly line of lot 2 Montrose Plantation.
*Mark A. Chestovich to SITGO, LLC, a 343.8 Acre, More or Less, Portion of the Galtney Tract and Greenwood Plantation.
*Angela Nichole Burton, Victoria Lynn Nichols, and Tina Whittaker to Steven Thibaut and Joan Thibaut, lot 17 Traceway Estates.
Mortgages: Aug. 31-Sept. 6
*Bria Ferguson to Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, a 0.50-acre portion of Springfield Plantation.
*Lonnie Mikal Rodgers Jr. and Sandra Kay Rodgers to Home Bank, lot 42 Village Green III.
*Stephanie Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 217 Montebello Subdivision.
*Michael M. McHale and April S. McHale to Concordia Bank & Trust Company,
*Vidalia Branch, lot 11 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.
*Stanley Dewitt Felter and Katherine M. Felter to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lots 1, 4 and 5 of Block 10 of the Town of Roxie, Mississippi.
*Ellen Elizabeth Talbot to Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, lot 36 Arlington Heights.
*John J. Lyles to BankPlus, land beginning at a point on the southwesterly, right- of-way line of Jefferson Street.
*SITGO, LLC to Southern AgCredit, a 343.8 Acre, More or Less, Portion of the Galtney Tract and Greenwood Plantation.
Adams County Justice Court Thursday, Sept. 7 Civil cases:
*James A. Clark v. Resharda Boygents.
*American Cash v. Demetrius McNulty.
*American Cash v. Angela Hall.
*Mendelson Law Firm v. Walter Turner.
*Midland Credit v. Janice Washington.
*Midland Credit v. Mary Thomas.
*Midland Credit v. Raymond McDonald.
*Cash Depot v. Rena Norman.
*Cash Depot v. Majorie McGee.
*Affordable Home Furnishings v. Mekayla Tenner.