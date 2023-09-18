Courthouse Records: Aug. 31 -Sept 7, 2023 Published 3:56 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Adams County Civil Suits Sept. 1-7:

DHS — Lily Ann Vogt.

Marriage license applications:

Email newsletter signup

Antonio Nahim Ortiz, 43, Natchez to Maricela Ramirez, 42, Natchez.

Deed Transactions: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6:

*Austin R. Carlisle to Bria Ferguson, a 0.50-acre portion of Springfield Plantation.

*3P Holdings, LLC to Main Line Inspection, LLC, lot 67 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision, Part 2 Revised.

*Joseph Allen Jones to Michael M. McHale and April S. McHale, lot 11 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.

*Ronnie G. Randall and Georgia L. Randall to Cameron Fitzgerald Reynolds and Yvonne Elaine Reynolds, Tract 2B of Upper Spokane, Second Development.

*Donna K. Edwards to Ellen E. Talbot, lot 36 Arlington Heights.

*Jeremy R. Claiborne, MD, LLC to John J. Lyons, land beginning at a point on the southwesterly, right-of-way line of Jefferson Street.

*Scott Fisher Slover to Billy R. McCullar and Peggy Andree McCullar, land starting at a point where the center line of Old Woodville Road intersects the most Southerly line of lot 2 Montrose Plantation.

*Mark A. Chestovich to SITGO, LLC, a 343.8 Acre, More or Less, Portion of the Galtney Tract and Greenwood Plantation.

*Angela Nichole Burton, Victoria Lynn Nichols, and Tina Whittaker to Steven Thibaut and Joan Thibaut, lot 17 Traceway Estates.

Mortgages: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

*Bria Ferguson to Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, a 0.50-acre portion of Springfield Plantation.

*Lonnie Mikal Rodgers Jr. and Sandra Kay Rodgers to Home Bank, lot 42 Village Green III.

*Stephanie Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 217 Montebello Subdivision.

*Michael M. McHale and April S. McHale to Concordia Bank & Trust Company,

*Vidalia Branch, lot 11 Travelers Rest Subdivision, Second Development.

*Stanley Dewitt Felter and Katherine M. Felter to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lots 1, 4 and 5 of Block 10 of the Town of Roxie, Mississippi.

*Ellen Elizabeth Talbot to Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, lot 36 Arlington Heights.

*John J. Lyles to BankPlus, land beginning at a point on the southwesterly, right- of-way line of Jefferson Street.

*SITGO, LLC to Southern AgCredit, a 343.8 Acre, More or Less, Portion of the Galtney Tract and Greenwood Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court Thursday, Sept. 7 Civil cases:

*James A. Clark v. Resharda Boygents.

*American Cash v. Demetrius McNulty.

*American Cash v. Angela Hall.

*Mendelson Law Firm v. Walter Turner.

*Midland Credit v. Janice Washington.

*Midland Credit v. Mary Thomas.

*Midland Credit v. Raymond McDonald.

*Cash Depot v. Rena Norman.

*Cash Depot v. Majorie McGee.

*Affordable Home Furnishings v. Mekayla Tenner.