Crime Reports Sept. 13, 2023 Published 3:57 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests were available.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Caddo Street.

Hit and run on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on New Street.

Harassment on North Union Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Briel Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Maryland Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Loud noise/music on Park Place.

Malicious mischief on West Steirs Lane.

Unwanted subject on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentis Drive.

Suspicious activity on Vaughn Drive.

Civil matter on Monette Street.

Harassment on Lasalle Street.

False alarm on Ridgewood Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Lasalle Street.

Property damage on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Lewis Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Parker Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Trespassing on Roth Hill Road.

False alarm on Margaret Avenue.

Traffic stop on Camille Street.

Juvenile problem on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

*Orlando Deshaun Jackson, 37, Louisiana State Highway 575, Newellton, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

*Mario Kirskey, 62, Burning Bush Drive, Greenville, on charges of speeding on local highways and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

*Joey Henry, 55, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charges of speeding on local highways, no insurance, suspended driver’s license, DUI – 2nd conviction, and driving

while license suspended (bench warrant). Held on $2,000 bond.

*Kenneth McKnight, 56, Brenham Avenue, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and seat belt violation. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Palestine Road.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Springfield Road.

Harassment on Elm Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Missing person on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road/Jefferson Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Friday

Civil matter on Front Street.

Disturbance on Tuccio Lane.

Intelligence report on Tuccio Lane.

Disturbance on East Wilderness Road.

False alarm on East Wilderness Road.

Attempted breaking and entering on Village Square Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Quitman Road.

Domestic disturbance on Logtown Road.