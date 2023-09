Crime Reports Sept. 6, 2023 Published 3:58 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Natchez Police Department:

Arrests — Monday

Janet Jade Jackson, 35, 2001 Ridgewood Court, Kentwood, La., on charges of motor vehicle: speeding on local highways and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set

at $750.00 on each count.

Reports — Tuesday

Missing person on Abbott Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Dollar General.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop at Cash Saver.

Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Theft on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on John Glenn Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Mascagni Avenue.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight in progress on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose- Montebello Parkway.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three hit and runs on Devereux Drive.

Aggravated assault on Weir Court.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Cash Saver Parking Lot.

Traffic stop at Days Inn. Disturbance on Mount Carmel Drive.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on State Street.

Three accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive. Accident on Lindberg Avenue.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/State Farm.

Malicious mischief on Old Lewis Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Prentiss Highway.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

*Markus Spiller, 43, Rubye Drive, Greenville, on charges of DUI – 1 st offense and motor vehicle:

possession of marijuana. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

*John D. Barnes, 74, Lafitte Street, New Orleans, La., on charges of driving while license suspended and DUI – 2 nd conviction. Released on $1,000 bond.

*Ryan Joel Parker, 34, Jones Road, Natchez, on charges of driving while license suspended, disorderly conduct; failure to comply, speeding on state highway, window tint law, license plate: no tag

or expired tag, and seat belt violation. Released on $3,000 bond.

*Kevveonta L. Short, 29, Sunkist Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of no insurance, motor vehicle violation – no license, DUI – 1 st offense, and license plate: no tag or expired tag. Released

on $2,500 bond.

*Newjean Steward, 33, Moonbeam Circle South, Colorado Springs, Colo., on charges of disorderly conduct; failure to comply and DUI – 1 st offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

*Raymond Bowman, 52, Mimosa Drive, Natchez, on charges of speeding on local highways and DUI – 1 st offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

*Isadore Green III, 51, Second Street, Ridgecrest, La, on charges of simple domestic violence and disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $1,000 bond.

*Paula Froust Johnese, 51, Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of no driver’s license. Released on $200.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Accident on U.S. 84.

Trespassing on Soldiers Retreat Road.

Suspicious activity on Vaughn Drive.

Reckless driving on Lansdowne Park Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Farr Road.

Two burglaries on Colony Drive.

Burglary on Cherry Bark Lane.

Burglary on Penny Lane.

Burglary on Meadowbrook Road.

Theft on Eastmoor Drive.

False alarm on Otis Redding Drive.

Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on North Kingston Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Assisting motorist on Providence Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Chance Road.

False alarm on Fieldview Drive.

Malicious mischief on Brooklyn Drive.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Trespassing on Black Bear Road.

Civil matter on Fawn Cove.

Intelligence report on South Pearl street.

Threats on Sara Lane.

Theft on Southwind Road.

Stolen vehicle on State Street.

Trespassing on Greenfield Road.

Welfare concern/check on Brooklyn Drive.

Alarm on Second Street.

Theft on Wildlife Way.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office