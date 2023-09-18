Kathleen Curlee Published 5:19 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Sept. 10, 1929 – Sept. 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Kathleen K. Curlee who passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2023, surrounded by her family at the age of 94 years old will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

As an avid lover of the arts, Kathleen and her husband owned Audon Gallery where she worked until the age of 87 years old. Kathleen was loved unconditionally by her family and friends and will be deeply missed. She was a true, true lady to her family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, James and Emma Ketteringham; son, Chris Maier; siblings, Janie Thorton, James Ketteringham, Emma Mae Ketteringham, Karl Ketteringham, and Marian Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 46 years, Ray Bruce Curlee, Jr.; her brother, Charles (CC) Ketteringham; sister, Carol Ann Robson; her daughter, Susan Swinny and husband, Scott Swinny, Sr; stepson, Ray Bruce Curlee, III and wife, Terresa Curlee; stepdaughter, Dee Curlee; grandchildren, Michael Maier (Jennifer), April Purdy (Ray), Jason Herbert, Scott Swinny, Jr., James Swinny, Kathleen Cliburn (John Michael), Shana Harrison (Jacob), Amber Graves (Justin), Ray Bruce Curlee, IV (Karissa), John Maier and 15 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and Greg Tisdale, NP for their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be set to the family at lairdfh.com.