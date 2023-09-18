Roy Rushing Published 5:25 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

April 16, 1945 – Sept. 16, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Roy Rushing, 78, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s of Vidalia on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ben Barlow, Bro. Lonnie Case, and Bro. Brad Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Young’s of Vidalia on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Mr. Rushing was born on Monday, April 16, 1945, in Brookhaven, MS to Eugene H. and Stella Rushing and passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Natchez, MS. He graduated from West Lincoln High School in 1963. Mr. Rushing went to college to pursue his teaching degree. He received an associate degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He married Gail Young in 1967 and the Rushing’s moved to Vidalia, LA, where he began his career in education. He taught physical education, coached football and basketball at Vidalia Junior High. Mr. Rushing then became Vice-Principal at Ferriday High School and ended his career at Ferriday Lower Elementary as Principal. After thirty years of service with the Concordia Parish School System, Mr. Rushing retired.

Mr. Rushing was a member of the Co-Lin Alumni Association, the USM Alumni Association, and the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association. Over the years of his adult life, he enjoyed painting, crafting with wood, and being a handyman for different people. He was a true jokester, that always had you laughing. Mr. Rushing was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, teacher, coach, and friend. He will be missed by his family and the community.

He is reunited with his parents; four sisters, Hazel Rushing, Mildred McCaffery and her husband, Ham, Eloise Stanley and her husband, Marion, and Thelma Anderson and her husband, Clark; five brothers, William Rushing, Eugene H. Rushing, Jr., Bobby Joe Rushing, Troy Rushing (his twin), and Charlie Rushing.

Those left behind to cherish Mr. Rushing’s memories are his beloved wife of 56 years, Gail Young Rushing of Vidalia, LA; his daughter and son-in-law, D’Shay and Dusty Oaks of Vidalia, LA; son and daughter-in-law, Mickey and Brook Rushing of Tampa, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Dudley Barlow of Hurley, MS; plus, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He adored “his boys”, Bolton and Maddox Probst.

Those honored to be pallbearers will be Dennis Barlow, John Young, Jim Young, Seth Greer, Trey Welch, and Kelly O’Neal.

Honorary pallbearers are Sylvin Gremillion, Glen Bringol, Jack Case Scholarship Committee Members, Co-Lin Basketball Team from 1964 until 1965, and West Lincoln Class of 1963.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jack Case Scholarship Fund or the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Rodriguez and his staff and Four Rivers Home Health in Jonesville, LA.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.