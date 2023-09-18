Zeon’tae Kingston Reed Published 9:32 am Monday, September 18, 2023

LEXINGTON – Graveside services for Zeon’tae Kingston Reed, who died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Jackson will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Hollygrove Cemetery under the direction of Porter and Sons Funeral Home.

Burial will follow.

Zeon’tae was born on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Jackson, the son of Zephaniah Reed, Sr. and Kimberly Peterson Reed.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rosie Randle, and brother, Zephaniah Trevontae Isaiah Reed, Jr.

Zeon’tae is survived by his parents; brother, Zephaniah Trevontae Isaiah Reed, III; grandmother, Theresa Davis; grandfathers, Robert Randle and Roosevelt Davis and wife, Linda; great grandmothers, Louise Randle and Margaret Galtney; god-grandmother, Nicole Young; aunts, Jennifer Peterson, Tonya Randle, Cassandra Randle, Roshantieir Madison and husband, LaVada; Akira Davis and Brittney White and husband, Fredrick; uncles, Fredrick Peterson, Robert Randle and wife, Latasha, Anthony Randle and Roosevelt Marquis Davis, Jr. and wife, Arlean and a host of other relatives.