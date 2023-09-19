Deserving of praise Published 3:41 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

In case you missed it, the Natchez Historical Society was recently awarded a $2,400 grant to help with the group’s monthly speakers’ program.

Alan Wolf, who is director of the society and chairs its program committee, said the funds would be used to provide honoraria to speakers at its meetings.

The Natchez Historical Society has had some great speakers, like Danny Heitman, author of A Summer of Birds: John James Audubon at Oakley House, who spoke at the group’s annual dinner meeting earlier this year, and Jessica Fleming Crawford, who is a regional director of The Archaeological Conservancy, who spoke to the group about the Natchez Massacre and chattel slavery in Natchez.

The society, organized in 1954, continues to live up to its call to collect and disseminate historical information about Natchez and Adams County.

•••

Congratulations, too, to Carolyn Margaret Weir of Skysetter Mobiles of Natchez, who has received a $500 mini-grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

The funds will be used by Weir to purchase supplies for a new body of work based on outdoor metal sculpture.

This grant is Weir’s fifth from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“My first grant allowed me to learn color theory from Marina Cavette of Natchez Fine Framing. This fifth award will help me achieve my goals of creating metal kinetic sculptures for the yard, patio, pool and garden,” Weir said.

She plans to exhibit her work on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at ArtsNatchez Gallery.