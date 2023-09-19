Entire community is invited to Cathedral Fall Festival Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

We invite the entire community and those from surrounding areas to join us this weekend at Cathedral Catholic School for one of the longest-running festivals in our community. On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24, come celebrate the 2023 Cathedral Fall Festival. This annual tradition of commingling family, friends, fun, and festivities continues this year with Midway Games on Saturday, Adult Night activities Saturday night, and Sunday’s delicious fried chicken lunch and Bingo as Midway Games continue!

Many eagerly anticipated activities await you along with some new and exciting enticements! On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring the whole family to enjoy the Midway Games plus a petting zoo, cakewalk, face painting, and more. Our concession stand will feature hamburgers, chicken strips, our traditional juicy burgers, and other tasty items. For all our football fans, a tailgate and beverage tent will be available to watch the games.

Inside the multi-purpose room, we have festival sales where you can buy casseroles, scratch cakes and homemade breads, arts and crafts, used books, and homemade candy. Raffle tickets await you as well for chances to win $3,000 cash, Apple earbuds, an Apple Watch, a $500 GoMart gas card, a Benelli rifle, a flat-screen TV, a basket of cheer, a TG McCary portrait session, a basket of assorted gifts from One of a Kind, and many other treasures. In addition, each elementary grade, students and their parents together, will have elaborately displayed a themed montage of impressive big-order items and accessories for silent auction bidding. Raffles and bids close on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Saturday night, join us in the cafeteria at 6:00 for delicious County Pie pizza, homemade gumbo, and Charlie Hugg’s live music. To-go meals will be available as well. The highly touted Paddle Wheel game hosted by emcee David Carter starts at 7 p.m. with Paddle Wheel packages featuring exciting prizes donated from our generous Miss-Lou businesses and individuals. This year, we are happy to announce some great trips, a hunting package, furniture, works by local artists, and much, much more! Be sure you check out the wine table as well.

Visit Cathedral’s Fall Festival Facebook page to find the full list of Paddle Wheel packages and instructions on how to purchase Pre-Sold Paddles that include a chance on each paddle package, offered at a discounted rate, as well as a chance to win $500 cash. Prices will increase to $225 at the door. You do not have to be present to win.

On Sunday, the Midway Games, concessions, and festival sales run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. We will be serving a delicious fried chicken lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and you will want to stay for the ever-popular Bingo games in the cafeteria from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. New Bingo prizes this year—you’ll not want to miss them!

David and I along with our co-chairs Brandi and Ryan Boles thank all of you who year after year have given so generously of your time and contributions to this annual event in support of Cathedral Catholic School’s mission of excellence in education. On behalf of Cathedral Catholic School, we look forward to having you join us and discover what the Cathedral Family has to offer.

Christine Newman Jenkins, Proud Alumni/Class of 2002 and Fall Festival Chair 2023