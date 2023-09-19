Looking back: Etania Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Dr. Thomas H. and Joan W. Gandy Collection, Special Collections, Louisiana State University

Etania was the antebellum house of the John A. Sanderson family and the postbellum house of photographer Henry Norman. The house was built in the mid 1830s and enlarged shortly afterward in 1839. A building contract documents Montgomery and Keyes as the builders. The enlarged house featured long galleries that shaded the house on the front and rear. The house was demolished in the 1960s.