Looking back: Etania

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Dr. Thomas H. and Joan W. Gandy Collection, Special Collections, Louisiana State University Etania was the antebellum house of the John A. Sanderson family and the postbellum house of photographer Henry Norman. The house was built in the mid 1830s and enlarged shortly afterward in 1839. A building contract documents Montgomery and Keyes as the builders. The enlarged house featured long galleries that shaded the house on the front and rear.

Dr. Thomas H. and Joan W. Gandy Collection, Special Collections, Louisiana State University

Etania was the antebellum house of the John A. Sanderson family and the postbellum house of photographer Henry Norman. The house was built in the mid 1830s and enlarged shortly afterward in 1839. A building contract documents Montgomery and Keyes as the builders. The enlarged house featured long galleries that shaded the house on the front and rear. The house was demolished in the 1960s.

Email newsletter signup

More News

County residents will have a chance to be heard on increased garbage fees

Vidalia Police seize more than 20 dogs, puppies from neglect situation

‘Mother Catherine’ celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

Crime Reports Sept. 6, 2023

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you attend county and/or city public budget hearings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections