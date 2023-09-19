Saying farewell and thank you Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

To the editor:

Referring to the excellent article in The Natchez Democrat of Sunday, Sept. 17, on the closing of the Children’s Prep Music Studio: Although, she certainly deserves retirement, Natchez is losing an amazing resource for its children.

For 28 years, Kathleen Mackey King, a talented soprano and flutist herself, has dedicated her life to teaching young students music in various and exciting ways. There have been many who have benefitted from her expertise.

Kathleen continues to donate her talent to the community. The musical programs at her church, Jefferson Street Methodist, benefits, as well as the Pilgrimage Garden Club, for which she so tirelessly created new programs, luncheons, and to which she invited incredible guests and speakers.

The Natchez Ladies Club still remember her as the “one who gets it done.”

The woman never stops! Natchez is so fortunate to have Kathleen Mackey King, and although we wish her the best in her retirement, we hope it is a “working retirement.”

As much as she loves her community, her church, and Natchez students, we cannot wait to see what other amazing ideas will prompt her to carry on with the musical training she so unselfishly gives.

Thank You Kathleen from all who have had the advantage to be trained by you. We look forward to your next endeavors.

Sandy Taylor, an appreciative Natchez resident