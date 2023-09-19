Tanya King Reindorf Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Tanya King Reindorf, 61, formerly of Natchez, passed away peacefully in her home, Sept. 10, 2023 in Gainesville, VA.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church #2, 9 St. Mark Rd., Kingston, MS with Pastor Kenneth Stanton, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at St. Mark Baptist Church #2 from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the church.