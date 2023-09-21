Annie Mae Jones-Wilson Published 1:14 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Annie Mae Jones-Wilson

Jan. 20, 1956 – Sept. 16, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Annie Mae Jones-Wilson, 67, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Annie Mae was born on Jan. 20, 1956, in Natchez, the daughter of Bessie Green Jones and Joe Jones. She earned an Associate degree in accounting from Natchez College. Annie was a retired jailer with the Natchez Police Department. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Wilson; parents; and brother, Willie Green.

Annie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: son, Antoine Wilson; daughter, Chinta W. Jones (Shawn Thomas); sisters, Delores Green (Adolph), Elores Brown (Rev. Edward), and Gloria White (Lena); grandchildren, Omari Wilson, Alana Wilson and Emanuel Jones, Jr., other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com