Aug. 19, 1945 – Sept. 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Barbara Bullock, 78, passed away on Sept. 13, 2023, in Natchez, MS.

Survivors include her son, James Crain (Deborah) of Houston, TX, and grandchildren, Sommer, Lindsey, and Stephen, and daughter, Alexandra Lawson (Kenny), of Albany, LA, and grandchildren, Sophia, Spencer, Savannah, and Samantha.

Barbara Bullock was born in Corpus Christi, TX, and raised in Indiana. She graduated from Purdue University, later pursuing a career in teaching and sales. As an adult, Barbara developed a strong faith in God and passed that faith on to her children. One of her favorite scriptures was Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.” She served her church for many years in prayer and encouragement to her fellow believers. After retiring, Barbara enjoyed playing bridge with friends, visiting coffee shops, and following politics.

There will be a small celebration of her life at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS, on Sept. 29, 2023 from 4 until 5 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.