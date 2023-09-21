Betty J. Greer Smith Published 1:00 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

July 14, 1930 – Sept. 18, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Betty J. Greer Smith, 93, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smith was born July 14, 1930, in Winnsboro, LA the daughter of George Winters Johns and Myrtle Edith Harper Johns.

She was a member of Morgantown Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John T. Greer, and a number of sisters and one brother.

Survivors include her sister, Virginia Carney of Tallulah, LA; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Morgantown Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.