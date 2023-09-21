Bomb Threat: Law enforcement on scene at McLaurin School

Published 8:40 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Law enforcement officers and  first responders are on the scene at McLaurin Elementary School, responding to a bomb threat.

The threat was called in about 6:40 a.m. Thursday and first responders have been on the scene since then.

“A bomb threat was phoned in earlier this morning indicating that McLaurin Elementary was in danger. The school system immediately rerouted children and staff to another school. Authorities are at McLaurin now with dogs working to clear the facility,” said Mayor Dan Gibson.

“Police are already investigating where the call may have originated, and I am hopeful that whoever is behind this threat will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

We will update as more information is available.

