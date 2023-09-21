CAPTURED: Juveniles charged with vandalizing popular Halloween display in Vidalia Published 12:34 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

VIDALIA, La. – Three teenagers are facing felony criminal damage to property and theft charges after police say they destroyed a popular residential Halloween decoration display.

Homeowners at 1020 Alabama St. in Vidalia have for years created an extensive display of Halloween decorations, including inflatables and staged vignettes with thousands of dollars worth of decorations.

On Wednesday morning, the homeowner awoke to find the display had been vandalized.

“It was just all sorts of vandalism,” said Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill. “The suspects stopped their car and got out. They broken (the displays); it looks like (the suspects) took something and broke them and took parts off a few of them and took the parts with them.”