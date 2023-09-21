Chic Shak brings fast food, exceptional service to downtown Natchez Published 2:15 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Kristyn Merritt

The Natchez Democrat

Nestled in the heart of downtown Natchez, a new restaurant seeks to provide a. new level of flavor and community spirit.

Greg and Kim Everhart are the owners behind the newly opened Chic Shak, a fast-food haven that has been making waves since its soft opening on Sept.8. Chic Shak is the latest addition to their thriving culinary empire, which includes The Kitchen and Locust Alley. With a reputation for delivering exceptional dining experiences, the couple have embarked on this new adventure to address a crucial need in the area: a fun, fast-paced fast-food restaurant in Downtown Natchez.

Katherine Parker, general manager, said the restaurant is set apart not only by its menu – which features nearly two dozen different dipping sauces for chicken tenders and a wide variety of appetizers and side dishes – but also by its extended hours. On Fridays and Saturdays, Chic Shak keeps its doors open until 1 a.m., ensuring that late-night cravings are satisfied.

Parker, a seasoned professional with years of corporate experience and a background at Chick-Fil-A, brings her expertise to Chic Shak. “Anyone who walks into this building is to leave with a nicely prepared meal and an enlightening experience,” she said.

The Everharts didn’t take the responsibility of introducing a new eatery lightly. Over the past year-and-a half, they embarked on an extensive journey of taste testing various eateries across the state to discover the perfect menu for their beloved community.

Their goal is clear – to offer the friendliest and quickest service available, all while providing excellent customer attention. Chic Shak currently employs more than 11 hardworking individuals from the community, like the dedicated Shakesa White. A wife, mother, and aspiring EMT Paramedic program student in Natchez, White is not only passionate about her career but also about Chic Shak’s gumbo, which she proudly claims is “the best the city has to offer.”

The restaurant is still in its infancy, and Parker said tweaks continue. “There is still so much to figure out, like fluctuating store hours, dessert options, and preferred meals for our customers. We value your feedback, so please connect with us on Facebook as we navigate our trial-and-error process,” she said.

While Chic Shak’s grand opening date is still to be determined, you can already experience the delightful cuisine at 104 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez. You can also connect with them online through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087847896139.

Chic Shak is closed on Sundays and Mondays but is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, extending to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.