Crime Reports, Sept. 20, 2023 Published 11:47 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday, Sept. 13

Michael Thomas Rendell, 59, 305 South Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery – touching child for lustful purposes by person over 18, child under age 16. Bond set at $50,000.

Jimi Lynn Coleman, 47, Homeless, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set on either charge

Arrests — Tuesday, Sept. 12

Melanie Victoria Quinn, 31, 215 Alabama Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – attempt by physical menace to create fear. No bond set.

Willie Lee Smith, 62, 370 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday, Sept. 11

Keyshawn Marquez Wiley, 28, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of obstructing public streets, etc.; intentional obstruction of/interference with vehicle or pedestrian. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Accident on South Canal Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Briel Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Threats on John R. Junkin Drive.

Property damage on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Threats on Bishop Street.

Reports — Saturday

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two burglaries on McNeely Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Disturbance on Oak Street.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fire on Oakland Drive.

Simple assault on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on East Franklin Street.

Juvenile problem on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Highland Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Sherwood Drive.

Intelligence report on Woodville Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Maple Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on High Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Tuante Latrice Dobbins-Thomas, 25, Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault causing bodily injury. Held without bond.

Claude Fredrick Johnson, 63, Matthew Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and no insurance. Released on $1,000 bond.

Shawn Dale Nettles, 20, Seale Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jermaine Smith 51, Green Pasture, Fayette, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, and suspended driver’s license (implied consent). Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Bryne Keith Nix, 42, Grander Road, Roxie, on charges of improper tag and driving while license suspended. Released on $568.25 bond.

Stephanie Denise Woodfork, 38, Old Washington Road, on charges of felony child endangerment and controlled substance: illegal possession. Held on $10,000 bond on each count.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Old North Street.

Reports — Sunday

Warrant/affidavit on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Locus Street.

Civil matter on Ingram Circle.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on James Brown Avenue.

Harassment on Eagles Nest Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on State Park Road.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Broadmoor Drive.

Loose livestock on Artman Road.

False alarm on Otis Redding Drive.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Lower Woodlawn Road.

Theft on James Brown Avenue.

False alarm on Hyacinth Lane.

Theft on State Street.

Accident on Robins Lake Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Alexander Road.