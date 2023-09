Earnest Myles Published 2:45 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Earnest Myles, 85, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Meadville Convalescent Home in Meadville, MS will be at New Hope The Vision Center in Natchez, MS on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.