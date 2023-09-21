Felicia Renea McCoy Published 12:22 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Aug. 31, 1986 – Sept. 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Felicia Renea McCoy, 37, of Katy, TX, formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Katy, TX will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Edward Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 12 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

Felicia was born on Aug. 31, 1986, in Natchez, the daughter of Joyce Ford McCoy and Joseph McCoy, Jr. She was a graduate of Natchez High School and furthered her education at Texas Southern University and Alcorn State University. Felicia was employed as a foreign material exclusion technician. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, shopping, photography, sports and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Odessa Barnes; maternal grandparents, Doris Davis, Charles Ford, Sr. and James Young; paternal grandparents: Joseph McCoy, Sr. and Audrey Jean Green; aunt, Codessa Davis and cousins, Bryan Ford and Benjamin Davis II.

Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her parents; brother, Tyree Boss; sisters, Tiffiney Humphrey (Dakari), Jonetta McCoy, Bianca McCoy and India Mbedi (Thierry); nephew, Dakari Humphrey, Jr.; two nieces, Tirriney Humphrey and Trinity Humphrey; uncles, James Ford (Angela), Hagg Muhammad, Bryan Ford, Benjamin Davis (April), Louis Davis (Temika), Charles Ford and Robert Ford; aunts, Maria White, Hazel Jefferson and Carolyn Broadnax; great aunts, Virginia Brown and Evenly Carter; great uncle, Mark Thomas; special cousins, Crystal Brown (Jeremy), Bryanna Ford, Olivia Davis and Lauren Davis; Godchildren, Amber Kelly, Abrien Kelly, Regan Noble, Travis Noble, Jr. and Triniti Noble; besties, Ashley Kelly, Jazzalin Noble, Brittney West Patten and Jerrell Sims and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.westgatefh.com