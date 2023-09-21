Ferman Franklin Ulmer, Jr. Published 2:51 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Feb. 28, 1943 – Sept. 19, 2023

A celebration of life for Ferman Franklin Ulmer, Jr., 80, of Ferriday will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Young’s Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen McDonald officiating.

Mr. Ulmer passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS after a brief illness.

Mr. Ulmer was born Feb. 28, 1943, in Morgan City, LA. He loved farming and throughout his career met so many of his closest friends. He was always generous with the men who worked for him. His daughters continually said that he was the most honest man they had ever met. He spent the last two years fulfilling his bucket list.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Staggs Ulmer of Ferriday; two daughters, Lori Ulmer Mitchell (Craig); Kelly Ulmer (Renato); two grandchildren, Clayton Mitchell (Sierra); Paxton Mitchell (Kaitlyn); one great-granddaughter, Mary Harper Mitchell; sister, Carol Ulmer Ledoux (Bill) of Monroe; and one nephew, Scott Ledoux.

Pallbearers will be Craig Mitchell, Clayton Mitchell, Paxton Mitchell, Scott Ledoux, and Larry Moss.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferman Ulmer, Sr. and Juanita Lucas Ulmer, and niece, Paige Ledoux Ensminger.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research or a charity of your choice.