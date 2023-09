Ferman Franklin Ulmer, Jr. Published 1:01 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Feb. 28, 1943 – Sept. 19, 2023

FERRIDAY – A celebration of life for Ferman Franklin Ulmer, Jr., 80, of Ferriday, LA will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday with Dr. Stephen McDonald officiating.