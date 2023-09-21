Ferriday looks to upset unbeaten Madison Parish

Published 3:04 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Patrick Jones

FERRIDAY — Coming off their first win of the season, the Ferriday High School Trojans will look to extend their winning streak to two in a row when they travel to Tallulah, La. to take on the undefeated Madison Parish High School Jaguars Friday night.

Kickoff between the Trojans (1-2) and the Jaguars (3-0) in the LHSAA District 2-2A opener for both teams is scheduled for 7 p.m. 

Ferriday defeated Class 3A Bastrop High School 28-14 last Friday night while the Jaguars took care of Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy of Lafayette, La. 48-22 at home last Thursday night.

Last year when the two teams met at Melz Field on the Ferriday High School campus, the Trojans handily defeated the Jaguars 34-12. That helped Ferriday start 2-0 in district play, but the Trojans lost their final five games and missed the playoffs altogether. Madison Parish went 0-6 in District 2-2A in 2022.

In last week’s stunning home win over the Bastrop Rams, Howard Curry had a long interception return for a touchdown that helped Ferriday get back in the game while junior running back Jerry Griffin Jr. had two big second-half touchdown runs that lifted the Trojans to a much-needed win after two agonizing losses to start the 2023 season.

