James Garfield Granger Published 12:44 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Oct. 3, 1923 – Sept. 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for James Garfield Granger, 99, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

James was born Oct. 3, 1923, in Kingston, the son of Franklie Shropshire Granger and Herod Granger. He retired from the International Paper Company. Mr. Granger was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church #1. He enjoyed hunting and music.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mamie Lee Granger; six brothers, Herod, Jr., Willie, George, John, Arthur, and Peter Granger; three sisters, Mary E. Granger, Lucinda Foster, and Minnie Bell and one daughter, Rosa Lee Granger Blanton.

James leaves to cherish his memories: sons, James G. Granger, Jr. (Sonja), Wesley Granger, Russell L. Granger, and Clay E. Granger; daughters, Ruby Lee Granger and Shirley M. Mock; brother, David Paul Granger, Sr. (Mary); sister, Margaret Richardson and other relatives.

