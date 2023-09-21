Laura Lean Hammitte Published 12:46 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Aug. 17, 1928 – Sept. 13, 2023

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Laura Lean Hammitte, 95, of Fayette, MS, who passed away on Sept. 13, 2023, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Greater Faith Worship Center at 2 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pine Grove U.M.C. Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Greater Faith Worship Center and on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the service time at the church.

Laura, affectionately known as “Dancing Mother”, was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Harriston, MS, to Charlie and Della Ann Hagan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late J.L. Hammitte, Sr.; two brothers, Grover and Albert Hagan; and four sisters, Waree Pierce, Julia Brinkley, Inetta Edwards, and Eloise Woods.

Laura leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Pearl Lean Hammitte and Sherra (Clifton) Wilson; five sons, Jerry Joe (Ella), Carl (Terry), Alphonse (the late Ruby Hammitte), Willie (Brenda), and J.L. Jr. (Julie); 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Henrietta Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.