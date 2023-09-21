Orvis D. Marlow, Jr. Published 3:16 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Feb. 20, 1936 – Sept. 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Orvis D. Marlow, Jr., 87, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Natchez will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.